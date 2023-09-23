McDonald's Fries Vs. Five Guys' Fries: Which Is Better?

Between McDonald's fries and Five Guys fries, we think it's pretty clear that Five Guys french fries are better. There are more fries in an order, those actually taste like french fries, and they are made fresh in the store. Yes, they are more expensive and not quite as crispy as what's on offer from your local McDonald's, but you can tell in a bite that they are made with straightforward ingredients that are mostly potatoes. They provide a crisp outside and a soft inside that remains delicious far longer than McDonald's fries, which get dry and sad as soon as they cool a bit.

While we see the appeal of thin, crispy, and golden fries, quite frankly, we feel that. McDonald's is prioritizing mass availability and quick turnaround to the detriment of the french fries themselves. We can see this in the way the recipe and production have evolved over the past 50 years. If the internet is to be believed, the McDonald's fries used to be better.

Maybe if we had some of those original fries to pit against those from Five Guys, McDonald's would have stood a chance. But as it stands, the classic flavor and fresh production of the Five Guys fries makes them easily the better of the two. If you have a Five Guys near you, the next time you want fries, give it a try over its golden-arched competitor.