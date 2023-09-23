The Best Items To Buy At Salvage Grocery Stores

Grocery prices have taken a sharp upward turn, with no signs of coming down. Stretching your shopping dollar has rarely been so necessary. Sales and in-store specials can only take you so far, which is why salvage grocery stores are such a relief. Think of these outlets as scratch-and-dent clearance centers where imperfect foods get a second lease on life. National chains like Grocery Outlet and Misfits Market specialize in reselling products that other retailers have either overstocked, discontinued, or deemed less than presentable, at appetizingly deep discounts. Though some dated stock may reflect less-than-peak freshness, all salvage items are safe to consume.

Beyond safety, there are certain items at these outlets that make for better purchases than others. Some of these locales rock a stock of options that rival traditional grocers. And the selection can rotate rapidly depending on the chain, with less familiar brands sharing shelves with the big names. We've made a shopping list of our picks for the best salvage grocery items for both your shopping and dining enjoyment. Grab a cart and prepare to save!