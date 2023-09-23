Ice Cream Is The Perfectly Cool Contrast To Grilled Peaches

Peaches and cream have been a classic flavor combination over the years and have even inspired many food items from yogurts to breakfast cereals. Desserts take this pair to a whole new level with peach cheesecakes and even cream cheese danishes with peaches. Of course, it's hard to imagine a dessert starring peaches and cream without jumping to peach pie. Plus, pairing cool ice cream with warm peaches creates the perfect contrast.

While the classic apple pie predates peach pie by a couple of hundred years, they were both viewed as traditional southern desserts in America by the mid-19th century and quickly got popularized with vanilla ice cream as well. However, this isn't the only way to enjoy that dichotomy of flavors and temperatures. Since peak peach season is typically the end of summer and early fall months, it's the perfect opportunity to throw this sweet fruit into the mix during your backyard barbeque.

It may sound weird to cut peaches in half and put them on the grill next to your meat or other side dishes, but it actually makes the most delicious dessert when paired with vanilla ice cream. Plus, it's healthier than peach pie à la mode since grilled peaches don't have any crust or dough. However, there are plenty of ways to serve your grilled peaches that make them feel just as decadent.