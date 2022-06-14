Trader Joe's Peaches And Cream Liqueur Is Too Juicy To Resist

If you've ever been curious about trying your hand at homemade cocktails, summer is the perfect time to do it. Not only are the days longer and the weather ideal for enjoying libations outside on a deck or patio, but there are plenty of delicious and refreshing summer cocktails, from margaritas to mai tais, that pair perfectly with a warm summer evening.

And, this year, Trader Joe's is making at-home bartending seem more appealing than ever with the release of its indulgent new Peaches & Cream Sweet Cream Liqueur.

Unlike liquor, which is a fermented and distilled spirit that generally has an alcohol by volume content of at least 20%, a liqueur is a sweeter, flavored spirit that's generally added to mixed drinks and typically has a lower alcohol content, according to The Spruce Eats.

This new liqueur from Trader Joe's is sure to add juicy peach flavor and decadent creaminess to any of your favorite summer concoctions. The popular Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed couldn't wait to share the news of the arrival of this seasonal liqueur, which is selling now for just $9.99, posting, "I can't wait to try this over ice or blended with some frozen strawberries and peaches!"