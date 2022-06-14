Trader Joe's Peaches And Cream Liqueur Is Too Juicy To Resist
If you've ever been curious about trying your hand at homemade cocktails, summer is the perfect time to do it. Not only are the days longer and the weather ideal for enjoying libations outside on a deck or patio, but there are plenty of delicious and refreshing summer cocktails, from margaritas to mai tais, that pair perfectly with a warm summer evening.
And, this year, Trader Joe's is making at-home bartending seem more appealing than ever with the release of its indulgent new Peaches & Cream Sweet Cream Liqueur.
Unlike liquor, which is a fermented and distilled spirit that generally has an alcohol by volume content of at least 20%, a liqueur is a sweeter, flavored spirit that's generally added to mixed drinks and typically has a lower alcohol content, according to The Spruce Eats.
This new liqueur from Trader Joe's is sure to add juicy peach flavor and decadent creaminess to any of your favorite summer concoctions. The popular Instagram user @traderjoesobsessed couldn't wait to share the news of the arrival of this seasonal liqueur, which is selling now for just $9.99, posting, "I can't wait to try this over ice or blended with some frozen strawberries and peaches!"
Trader Joe's fans shared their cocktail ideas for the peaches and cream liqueur
Many Trader Joe's fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the Peaches & Cream Sweet Cream Liqueur and left comments on the Instagram post from @traderjoesobsessed. "I need it cause you know that I'm a fiend," joked @onlyima, while other followers raved that the product "sounds amazing!!" and "looks so good."
Some users shared ideas for enjoying the new product in the comments. Follower @tarastepanick suggested that you "blend it in a heavy cream for a whipped cream surprise." "Try it with the TJ's Country Peach juice. 2.5 ounces of peach juice + 1 oz of peaches and cream over ice," recommended @darla_dunning, while another user suggested to "mix with rumchata for a peach cobbler cocktail!"
The excitement is understandable since this spirit is a step up from a more traditional peach liqueur, like schnapps, delivering a richer, creamier texture. It could be the perfect addition to many tasty peach cocktails, from martinis to margaritas.
So, Trader Joe's fans who have been looking for new ways to revamp their summer cocktail menu might want to add Trader Joe's Peaches & Cream Sweet Cream Liqueur to their home bar ASAP.