Silicone Liners Vs Disposable Paper: Which Is Better For Your Air Fryer?

Air fryers are convenient countertop cookers that produce great food in very little time. They're also incredibly versatile — you can use them to make fried chicken, French toast, or even meatloaf. The downside is that air fryers come with a set of inherent risks, like being a potential fire hazard. Fortunately, these risks can be minimized by keeping them away from the wall during use, keeping an eye on them while they're cooking, and using a liner.

Air fryer liners are a smart way to prevent messes. There are several types to choose from, the two most popular being silicone and disposable paper. Which one is better? That depends on your personal preferences and cooking style.

The air fryer's temperature and how often the liner needs to be used are the biggest considerations. Other factors to keep in mind are the type of food you're cooking and whether you want to clean the liners or throw them away. Each liner has pros and cons, but for everyday use, silicone liners come out ahead in terms of usability, temperature resistance, and cleanup.