If Your Citrus Is Looking Scary, Reach For The Dehydrator

From the wilting spinach in your refrigerator to those mushy apples attracting fruit flies, using all your grocery produce isn't always easy. Although reducing food waste at home can be tricky, it starts with the little things — like dehydrating citrus fruits before they spoil.

Citrus fruits stay fresh for up to one week when left out at room temperature or up to three weeks when refrigerated. But when they're dehydrated, citrus fruits last up to a year! The best part about dehydrating fruit is that it's a simple and mostly hands-off process. Simply slice your citrus into thin slices and pop them into a dehydrator to dry out. It's best to start this process early in the morning because it can take between six to 12 hours to dehydrate citrus fruit.

If you don't have a dehydrator in your home kitchen, don't worry, a conventional oven works great too. Follow the same steps as you would when using a dehydrator: Set the oven to 200 degrees, and let the magic happen. Or you can even dehydrate your fruit in an air fryer. To test if your fruit is fully dehydrated, set one slice aside to cool at room temperature then break it in half — if it snaps like a chip, you're good to go!