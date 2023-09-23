Rum Cow Is An Underrated Cocktail With A Milky Twist

Prepare yourself, adventurous drinkers: A long-forgotten yet one-of-a-kind tropical cocktail is destined to return. A rum cow is a milky tiki drink that can trace its origins back to the 1940s. Made with only four simple ingredients — dark rum, whole milk, simple syrup, and bitters — the rum cow is a sophisticated and well-balanced drink that deserves a spot in your cocktail rotation.

While the seemingly incompatible ingredients in a rum cow might raise eyebrows at first glance, they actually come together seamlessly. Dark rum is the foundation of this uncommon cocktail; its caramel and molasses notes add warmth and depth to the mild creaminess of whole milk. Milk might not be an obvious choice to add to cocktails, but it takes the edge off of the rum's sting without dulling its flavor. The simple syrup and bitters add a sweet and subtly aromatic air to round out the drink.

Some bartenders might include additional spices like vanilla and cinnamon to brighten up the drink, but the no-frills traditions of a classic rum cow make it accessible to the average at-home mixologist. Simply rattle your ingredients in an ice-laden cocktail shaker until well combined before straining and pouring over ice — et voilà, the milky boozy beverage you didn't know you needed.