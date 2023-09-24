McDonald's Bubble Gum Flavored Broccoli Was A Menu Item Misfire

Once upon a time, McDonald's attempted to create bubble gum-flavored broccoli. Yep, you read that correctly. While this fascinating, albeit somewhat eccentric episode in the world of fast-food innovation might sound like an urban legend, it indeed has a basis in reality, showcasing the lengths to which food companies like McDonald's go to make healthier options more appealing to children.

In 2014, McDonald's was facing mounting pressure from health advocates and concerned parents to improve the nutritional quality of its menu, particularly the Happy Meal. Donald Thompson, then-CEO of the fast-food giant, recognized the need to make its offerings more nutritious to combat rising childhood obesity rates and to respond to changing consumer preferences. In their pursuit of healthier alternatives, the company embarked on a mission to create a kid-friendly version of broccoli, a vegetable notoriously unloved by many children.

The idea was simple: if they could make broccoli taste like a favorite childhood treat — bubble gum — kids might be more inclined to choose it over less healthy options.