Live Like The Real Housewives Of NYC With Pringles' Caviar Pairing Kit

Season 14, Episode 2 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" proved to be a culinary revelation for many viewers as Erin Lichy played host at her Hamptons home. Caviar caterers added the fish eggs to veggies, blinis, and — most strikingly — Pringles. You may not be heading to the Hamptons for a girls' weekend with the Real Housewives of New York City, but that doesn't mean you can't snack as well as they do.

After searches for Pringles and Caviar hit over 10 billion views on TikTok, Pringles and The Caviar Co. decided to team up to create the Crisps and Caviar Collection, so anyone can partake in the newest social media trend. The online shop opened today for those curious and eager to check out the various combinations.

According to PR Newswire, the collection includes three pairings with different flavor combinations. Each kit contains a gold keychain, two spoons, crème fraîche, and a Pringles Mr. P bow tie serving plate. The lowest price point is the Smoky Shores for $49, which includes sour cream and onion chips and smoked trout roe caviar. Salt of the Sea pairs the Original crisps with the classic white sturgeon caviar, all for $110. But for $30 more, you can purchase both kits, aptly called the Crisps and Caviar Flight, which also includes BBQ chips. A limited amount of each will be available daily for purchase — and once they sell out, folks have to wait until the following day.