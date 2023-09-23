Martha Stewart's Trick For Saving The Sink While You Clean Your Cast Iron

There are few home and cooking icons with the breadth of knowledge of Martha Stewart. And among her many tricks is a great solution for one critical problem many people face when cleaning a common piece of cooking equipment — the cast iron skillet.

Home cooks who've used cast iron before know they often need a good cleaning afterward, but setting them on the bottom of your sink can be an easy way to cause unsightly scratches that damage it over time or create space for bacteria to grow. Meanwhile, they're often too heavy to comfortably hold in the air while applying the needed cleaning pressure.

Martha's simple solution (revealed in a recent TikTok with a highlight from a past show) involves nothing other than a handy kitchen rag or towel. Just set it at the bottom of the sink (and along the sides if necessary,) which will help protect the finish of your sink. This also offers the added bonus of keeping your skillet from sliding around, allowing you to put some real elbow grease into removing any burnt-on gunk.