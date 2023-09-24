Steak Tartare With Fries Is A Classic French Combo

People love eating steak with fries, and the same is true for steak tartare. Love it or hate it, this popular French appetizer is considered a delicacy because of its high-quality meat, which is best when it's made from grass-fed beef. Bistro chefs will mince the tenderloin by hand before mixing it with onions, Worcestershire sauce, capers, and parsley, but it can sometimes include anchovies, Tabasco sauce, or a mustard-based dressing as well. To the horror of some and the pure delight of others, steak tartare is served raw, usually topped with a raw egg with a side of gherkins or a pile of french fries. Spreading it on a baguette or some crunchy toast is another common way to eat it, but it's usually the humble french fry that accompanies it, turning it into a more filling meal.

If you've never had it before, you might be thinking, "Is steak tartare safe to eat?" While there is always some level of risk involved when consuming raw foods, restaurants that serve it strive to keep their cooking environment sanitary and ensure their beef is sourced properly. For those who can get past the texture and can enjoy steak tartare for the succulent, spice-infused morsel that it is, you don't have to go to a fancy bistro in order to do so. It's possible to make steak tartare at home if you take the necessary food safety precautions, so long as you prep the fries a night or two in advance.