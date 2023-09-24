Whip Up Drool-Worthy Street Corn Dip In A Crock Pot

For some, nothing says fall like the beginning of football. For others, fall is all about comfort food. For the fortunate few, it means a combination of both, and flavorful dips made in the crock pot are the perfect option for game day comfort food. While there are tons of dips out there, street corn dip is truly drool-worthy.

Mexican street corn, or elote, is a hugely popular street food. It's corn on the cob served on a stick that is covered in a mayo-based sauce and various seasonings like salt, garlic, or chili powder. Street corn dip takes things to a new level by incorporating cream cheese, butter, cotija cheese, and spicy pepper jack cheese into a glorious game-day dip that you can garnish with cilantro. The dip is creamy and has just the right amount of heat from the pepper jack cheese but can also be spiced up with tajin seasoning — a blend of chili powder, lime, and salt.

Street corn dip is great with tortilla chips, of course, but can also be served as a side dish or on your favorite tacos. It's a fun and versatile dip that can be adjusted with different seasonings and cheeses and is also easy to make. Prep is minimal and the dip cooks within three hours.