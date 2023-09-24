Whip Up Drool-Worthy Street Corn Dip In A Crock Pot
For some, nothing says fall like the beginning of football. For others, fall is all about comfort food. For the fortunate few, it means a combination of both, and flavorful dips made in the crock pot are the perfect option for game day comfort food. While there are tons of dips out there, street corn dip is truly drool-worthy.
Mexican street corn, or elote, is a hugely popular street food. It's corn on the cob served on a stick that is covered in a mayo-based sauce and various seasonings like salt, garlic, or chili powder. Street corn dip takes things to a new level by incorporating cream cheese, butter, cotija cheese, and spicy pepper jack cheese into a glorious game-day dip that you can garnish with cilantro. The dip is creamy and has just the right amount of heat from the pepper jack cheese but can also be spiced up with tajin seasoning — a blend of chili powder, lime, and salt.
Street corn dip is great with tortilla chips, of course, but can also be served as a side dish or on your favorite tacos. It's a fun and versatile dip that can be adjusted with different seasonings and cheeses and is also easy to make. Prep is minimal and the dip cooks within three hours.
How to make street corn dip
When making street corn dip in a crock pot, make sure you use the low setting so that the dairy products do not curdle. While all the ingredients go in at the same time, the dip should be stirred halfway through cooking so that all the ingredients are incorporated. It's also a good idea to drain the canned corn to prevent the dip from becoming watery.
The variations for street corn dip are almost endless, but one of the best is to grill fresh corn on the cob and use the kernels in lieu of canned corn. This adds a char flavor that, coupled with smoked paprika, gives the dip an authentic flair. A dollop of mayonnaise is a great idea for authenticity. It's also fun to mix and match the cheeses. Feta, for instance, adds a tanginess and saltiness similar to cotija cheese whereas colby jack in place of pepper jack mellows out the heat if spice isn't your thing, while still melting beautifully. Street corn dip in a crock pot is a quick and delicious dip that is fun for any occasion. It can be made in advance with a refrigerator shelf life of three to four days or can be frozen for up to three months.