Why McDonald's Is One Of The Most Disliked Fast Food Chains In The US

McDonald's is one of the most widely-recognized restaurants. With over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries, the unmistakable golden arches have been a beacon in the restaurant industry for many decades. So why is it that McDonald's is one of the most hated fast food chains in the United States? Moreover, several countries simply won't let McDonald's set up shop on their land, including Bermuda, Iran, Zimbabwe, Yemen, North Korea, and Bolivia.

However, political and corporate rationales aside, there are a few reasons why McDonald's is so disliked, even in its home country. Although it generates $23.18 billion worldwide, with $9.42 billion in U.S. sales alone (per Statista), consumers still have a hard time showing love for the burger giant. Data collected by the American Customer Satisfaction Index shows that McDonald's is dead last among competing restaurants. The "I'm Lovin' It" company failed to meet customer standards regarding beverage and food quality, cleanliness, speed of service, and quality of its mobile app.