Burger King's Flopped Table Service Missed The Mark On Fast Food Menus

In order to stay in business, companies must regularly have successful ideas. However, that doesn't mean corporations never make missteps. With intentions to provide higher-end dining, Burger King tested a tableside food service for two years in the early 1990s. According to a Burger King spokesperson at the time, the idea was born from fan's desires. "Historically when our consumers think of fast food, they think of breakfast and lunch, and we've listened to our consumers who say they really want a different dining experience at dinner," Cory Zywotow said to The Associated Press. In reality, this might have been one of the dumbest things Burger King has ever done.

The decision on how to conduct the service was made by each individual franchise owner. Each night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants swapped their focus from the usual favorites to dinner baskets, which employees would deliver to customers tableside. This might have been the idea's biggest flaw — some of the options weren't exactly par for the course for Burger King. They included a Whopper Dinner Basket, Chicken Dinner Basket, Steak Sandwich Dinner Basket, and a Shrimp Dinner Basket. Some baskets, such as the chicken and shrimp dinners, came with a bread roll and each option allowed choices between fries or a baked potato, and salad or coleslaw. Though the service and its unusual meal options didn't last forever, the concept wasn't entirely flawed.