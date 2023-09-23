Thanks To Vinegar, Poaching Eggs In Bulk Isn't Difficult

Ah, the poached egg. For something seemingly simple, it is deceptively complicated to perfect. Many times you're left with a frayed, sprawling egg white when you really want a solid egg white pod around your yolk. Making a poached egg is difficult enough, so making multiple poached eggs at once can feel near-impossible. But with a generous splash of vinegar, it's easier than ever.

To make a poached egg, you technically just need water and a cracked egg. But many chefs also include a little white vinegar in their simmering water, especially when they are making several at a time. That is because when you're just using water, the egg whites tend to sprawl out. Egg whites are almost entirely water themselves, so picture adding another liquid to the steaming water — it would leach out and blend in immediately. This will leave you with a thin, unprotected poached yolk.

Ensuring you don't have wandering whites on your poached eggs is especially important when you're making them en masse because if the egg whites do leak out, they can connect with each other and become attached, which makes for a messy presentation. Vinegar works to basically cure and solidify the protein in the egg whites, which will prevent them from feathering out.