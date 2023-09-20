How Do You Get Día De Los Muertos Sugar Skulls To Keep Their Shape?

Sugar skulls, unlike many traditional foods consumed during Día de los Muertos, are not meant to be eaten. They are handcrafted with love and placed on graves and altars to celebrate loved ones and welcome their spirits back among the living. Although this celebration takes place right after Halloween, Mexico's Day of the Dead is far from dark and spooky, and is instead brimming with color and love. That's why sugar skulls are decorated so ornately, often adorned with someone's name on the forehead to honor them, piped with eye-catching patterns and swirls, and bedazzled with glittering rhinestones. Making sugar skulls, known as calaveras de azúcar, is a simple process. All you need is sugar, water, and a binding agent: The trick is in getting them to keep their shape, so you don't have a skull-shaped pile of loose sugar. The secret ingredient is meringue powder.

If you're able to get a sugar skull mold, it becomes even easier and can give you a more satisfying end result, but sugar skulls can also be molded by hand if you've got the patience. Mix a few cups of granulated sugar with meringue powder as the binder, sprinkle with water, and stir until it feels like wet sand. Meringue powder substitutes like egg whites can be used instead, which will also hold the sugar skulls together nicely. The proteins found in both of these ingredients are necessary for the sugar skulls to stay intact.