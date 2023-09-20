McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Back On Menus

Guess who's back –- back again? No, not Slim Shady, but we'd say this product is equally as spicy! Just in time for the weather to start cooling down, McDonald's is turning up the heat with the return of its spicy chicken McNuggets.

Hot off the press, word of the spicy McNuggets' return spread like wildfire after Instagram food reviewer @Snackolater took to the app to share the news. "Spicy McNuggets are BACK at McDonald's for a limited time," the post announced. Indeed, McDonald's has put the spicy chicken McNuggets back on its website, with a note suggesting that you can get your fiery fix at participating locations while supplies last. But because the spicy nuggets won't be available at all McDonald's locations, @Snackolater suggests checking on the McDonald's app to see if you spot them on your local menu.

The spicy chicken McNuggets are everything fans love about McNuggets — the crispy tempura batter and the juicy tender center — with the addition of cayenne and chili peppers to take things up a notch or two. Flavor seekers suggest that the spices work to enhance the seasoning of the chicken without making it overly spicy. As such, it's no wonder @Snackolater deemed the fan-favorite menu item, "The GOAT of the McNugget kingdom."