McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets Are Back On Menus
Guess who's back –- back again? No, not Slim Shady, but we'd say this product is equally as spicy! Just in time for the weather to start cooling down, McDonald's is turning up the heat with the return of its spicy chicken McNuggets.
Hot off the press, word of the spicy McNuggets' return spread like wildfire after Instagram food reviewer @Snackolater took to the app to share the news. "Spicy McNuggets are BACK at McDonald's for a limited time," the post announced. Indeed, McDonald's has put the spicy chicken McNuggets back on its website, with a note suggesting that you can get your fiery fix at participating locations while supplies last. But because the spicy nuggets won't be available at all McDonald's locations, @Snackolater suggests checking on the McDonald's app to see if you spot them on your local menu.
The spicy chicken McNuggets are everything fans love about McNuggets — the crispy tempura batter and the juicy tender center — with the addition of cayenne and chili peppers to take things up a notch or two. Flavor seekers suggest that the spices work to enhance the seasoning of the chicken without making it overly spicy. As such, it's no wonder @Snackolater deemed the fan-favorite menu item, "The GOAT of the McNugget kingdom."
The spice returns, but not necessarily the sauce
McDonald's spicy chicken McNuggets made their big debut in 2020, when they were first released as a limited edition menu item. At the time, they were served with a side of Mighty Hot Sauce, a hot and slightly sweet dipping sauce. Both the nuggets and the sauce were a hit, selling out nationwide in a matter of weeks. Since then, the spicy version of McDonald's top-selling chicken McNuggets has been brought back for month-long intervals in February 2021, April 2022, and once again in April 2023.
While the Mighty Hot Sauce has yet to make its reemergence, when the spicy McNuggets were brought back in 2022, they were served with a sweet and spicy Szechuan sauce –- another long-forgotten menu item that was re-released after a shout-out on Cartoon Network's "Rick and Morty" got McDonald's fans fired up about it again. Although some fans are bummed that McDonald's has yet to reintroduce the beloved Mighty Hot Sauce to accompany the spicy McNuggets, we have a feeling these nuggets will bring the heat, sauce or no sauce.