The Roman Origins Of Steak Diane

Steak Diane is an elegant dish that has delighted palates for generations. With origins steeped in culinary history, this delectable concoction consists of a tender steak (typically filet mignon) served with a rich pan sauce. While its exact origins remain a topic of debate, it is believed that Steak Diane got its name from the Roman goddess Diana, the huntress.

The precise birthplace of Steak Diane is a matter of contention among food historians, but it is often associated with French cuisine. Some suggest that it may have originated in upscale French restaurants in New York City in the early to mid-20th century when it became a staple of gourmet dining. Regardless of its birthplace, Steak Diane has become iconic fare on both sides of the Atlantic.

The connection to the name Diana adds a layer of intrigue to the dish's history. According to legend, Steak Diane was named after Diana to evoke the idea of a huntress's bold and assertive flavors. This concept is reflected in the preparation, which involves searing a steak in a hot pan and then rustling up a sumptuous sauce infused with rich ingredients like butter, shallots, brandy, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and fresh herbs. The sauce is poured over the steak in a style notably dubbed "à la Diane."