Dill Pickles Are The Secret Ingredient In Shake Shack's Sauce

Beginning as a humble hot dog cart in 2001, Shake Shack has grown into a burger sensation. Valued at $2.56 billion, the chain has 317 restaurants in the United States. Shake Shack is known for sourcing quality ingredients. Yes, the smashed burger is typically the star of the show, but there are some key supporting players, as well. The potato bun provides a perfectly fluffy vessel for your meat and condiments, and the burger seasoning is another MVP.

However, Shake Shack's famous sauce plays an integral role in your meal because it delivers creaminess and tang that cuts through the rich sandwich. The chain's recipe developers knew what they were doing when they concocted this sauce because they incorporated one ingredient that can be divisive as a sandwich topping — the pickle. Not everyone wants pickles on their sandwich, but the Shake Shack sauce hit the nail on the head in terms of how to package in its signature sharp flavor.