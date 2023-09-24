DQ Blizzard Vs. McDonald's McFlurry: Which Is Better?

It's fun to watch rival outlets one-up each other when adding novelties to their menus. It took McDonald's, the undeniable king of fast food, a full 10 years after DQ introduced the arctically cool Blizzard in 1985 to come up with a whimsically-named copycat, the McFlurry, in 1995. Despite the difference in monikers, both desserts hit the market as modern twists on super-sturdy milkshakes featuring each restaurant's soft serve blended with myriad mix-ins. While the Blizzard is famously so thick and fluffy that you can turn a Blizzard upside-down without it falling out of the cup, the truth about the McFlurry is that it also stays put when inverted.

Two tasty items with such obvious overlaps surely have a few differences that make them distinct from one another. Not content to remain idly curious about which of these creamy creations ices out the other, we pitted Blizzard against McFlurry in a spoon-to-spoon comparison to see what, if anything, makes one of them special enough to choose over the other. Though at first glance they appear to be twin treats from different chains, there's a clear winner in the battle for your tastebuds and dining dollars.