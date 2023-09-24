Grocery Store Apple Ciders, Ranked Worst To Best

Pumpkin spice is great and all, but it shouldn't get all the fall flavor love. When apple season comes around and cider starts hitting the store shelves, we know it is truly sweater time. Sure, it is great to get apple cider from a local farm that tends to its own apples and presses them into delicious juice, but not everyone has access to such things. We went to the major grocery retailers to see what cider they had to offer and whose was ultimately the best.

Apple cider is similar to apple juice, but there are some differences greater than the fact that you can generally only get cider during autumn. The main difference between the two is that apple juice has been filtered to remove any pulp and residual fruit matter, whereas apple cider is simply pressed apples. That makes cider darker and cloudier in color than apple juice. However, there is no legal definition of cider outside of Massachusetts, so it is open to interpretation. Apple cider should not be confused with its alcoholic cousin, hard cider, which has been fermented.

Apple cider can be consumed hot or cold and often has additional spices thrown in. We tested the spectrum of cider styles from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Aldi to find out which grocery store cider is the one to beat.