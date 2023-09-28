No Time To Preheat The Oven? Quickly Air Fry Frozen Rolls Instead

Life's hectic pace can lead people to make poor food choices. This isn't just true for healthy eating — it can keep people from making the meals they genuinely enjoy. That's because preparing and cooking food takes time, as does cleaning up afterward.

However, it's possible to make food without excessive preparation, cooking time, or cleanup. For instance, instead of preheating your oven to 350 degrees and baking frozen dinner rolls for 20-plus minutes to make them a tantalizing golden brown, you can heat them in about five minutes without compromising on taste, texture, or quality.

While there are some common mistakes you can make when cooking frozen food in an air fryer, this method is pretty foolproof. Just grab a few rolls straight out of the freezer, arrange them in your air fryer's basket so they're not touching, and brush a little melted butter on top. Set the temperature to 350 degrees and cook for five minutes. Since every air fryer is different, make sure to monitor the rolls the first time around so they don't burn.