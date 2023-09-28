The Difference Between Chutney And Sauce

Condiments can transform your meal from basic and boring to flavorful and fantastic. The proof is in ketchup's ability to awaken a french fry to its fullest potential. Most cultures have some form of a ubiquitous condiment that gets slathered on pretty much everything. For example, in India, you're unlikely to eat a meal without a serving of chutney on the side. Chutney is a sauce made with fruits and vegetables that often has a relish-like consistency.

Just as you're likely to see ketchup and mustard on the table at diners and other restaurants in the United States, you're likely to receive a variety of chutneys to accompany your meal at Indian restaurants. Chutney recipes and flavors vary from state to state in India, and many households have their own version of this condiment, too. While chutney has some of the same applications as many sauces, there are some important distinctions between the two.