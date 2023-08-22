29 Indian Restaurants In NYC, Ranked
Aside from being vibrant and flavorful, Indian cuisine is incredibly diverse. It is characterized by a wide range of spices, herbs, and vegetables, which are used to create a variety of flavors and textures that change depending on geographic location, agricultural practices, religion, and cultural influences.
If you're a fan of Indian cuisine, you probably already know some of its most common ingredients, which include grains, such as rice, wheat, and millet, pulses (also known as dal), such as lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans, and a variety of vegetables like eggplant or okra. Moreover, spices like cardamom, coriander, and turmeric are also typical, as well as ghee (clarified butter) and yogurt. In addition, many Indian dishes are flavored with a blend of herbs and spices known as garam masala (which also changes depending on the region). And let's not forget about the delicious flatbreads, such as naan, roti, parathas, and kulcha.
Whether you prefer the curries, breads, and garam masala-based dishes from the North, the stews and rice-based dishes from the South, dishes cooked in mustard oil from the East, or the coastal seafood delicacies, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Indian cuisine. Next time you are looking for a new culinary adventure in New York City, consider exploring these delicious Indian restaurants, which range from fast food to Michelin-star places to suit all tastes.
29. Saravanaa Bhavan
Saravanaa Bhavan claims to be the world's number-one Indian vegetarian restaurant chain. With numerous establishments worldwide (and more than 10 in the U.S.), it made its mark in New York City with three distinct outlets, located in Hicksville, Lexington Avenue, and on the Upper West Side. Recognized for its commitment to providing authentic vegetarian meals, Saravanaa Bhavan has a diverse menu boasting over 350 dishes that aim to capture the essence of South Indian flavors with a budget-conscious approach.
Yet, while some satisfied Tripadvisor users praise the tastiness of the food (namely its dosa, a South Indian type of pancake) and friendliness of the staff, many others report less-than-optimal experiences after dealing with rude staff or noticing inconsistencies with their bills. Therefore, Saravanaa Bhavan ranks among our least favorite restaurants on this list.
28. Anjappar
Anjappar is a South Indian restaurant located on Lexington Avenue with over 50 years of experience. The kitchen specializes in serving classic Chettinad food, which is the cuisine of the Tamil Nadu state. However, Anjappar lands among the least favorite restaurants in our ranking due to multiple reviews complaining about the service and authenticity of the food.
Some disappointed customers have mentioned that the food is not truly representative of authentic South Indian cuisine and tastes as if it is meant to cater to the palate of New Yorkers. Others complain about the rudeness of the staff, while additional reviews emphasize the restaurant's dated and worn-out atmosphere.
27. Bombay Grill House
Bombay Grill House restaurant offers Indian cuisine in a casual dining setting. Though visitors appreciate the charming and cozy atmosphere, it has gained mixed reviews, which shed light on various experiences. While some customers suggest room for improvement in terms of flavor, others highlight well-priced offerings and delightful food, namely lamb madras, vegetable curry, and garlic naan. Similarly, some report a rather rude staff, while others highlight their friendliness. For those seeking a taste of India in a relaxed and cozy setting, Bombay Grill House might be worth a visit.
26. aRoqa
Situated on Ninth Avenue, aRoqa stands out as a Michelin-recommended destination for contemporary Indian cuisine. This chic establishment exudes an ideal atmosphere for a memorable date night. While some reviews express reservations about pricing and portion sizes, others recognize aRoqa for its innovative take on traditional Indian flavors, which many customers describe as mouthwatering. For those seeking a unique culinary adventure that combines innovation and authenticity, aRoqa serves as a trendy spot to explore the vibrant world of Indian gastronomy in the heart of New York City.
25. Utsav
Situated in Midtown, Utsav serves a delightful blend of authentic Indo-Chinese flavors. Reviews confirm that the food here is nothing short of perfection, indicating the kitchen's strong dedication to crafting exceptional dishes. Plus, Utsav holds the distinction of being a woman-owned restaurant. However, some reviews do point out concerns about the service. While the eatery excels in delivering delectable Indo-Chinese food, there's room for improvement in ensuring a seamless dining experience. For those seeking a taste of this fusion cuisine, Utsav presents a promising choice.
24. Indian Accent
A Michelin-recommended restaurant in Midtown, Indian Accent flawlessly marries the traditional flavors of India with a contemporary culinary approach. With worldwide locations in London and New Delhi, this place brings its A-game to NYC for an unforgettable gastronomic experience. However, reviews present a mixed bag, particularly regarding service quality. While some Trip Advisor reviewers describe "a terrible customer service experience," others praise the delectable food. It's important to note that Indian Accent follows a restricted entrance policy, permitting only children aged 10 and above, which adds a bit of formality to the dining environment.
23. Bengal Tiger Indian Food
Bengal Tiger Indian Food is a fantastic North Indian restaurant at 58W 56th Street in New York City. If you're looking for an authentic and casual dining experience, this is the perfect spot. The restaurant offers a 3-course prix fixe menu for only $25, which is an incredible value considering how delicious the food is. Customers agree, as one reviewer on Tripadvisor stated "the food was top notch" and "prices were very reasonable for NYC."
Whether you're a new vegetarian, vegan, or follow a gluten-free diet, Bengal Tiger Indian Food has plenty of options to choose from. The menu is full of amazing starters and curries that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. However, since the restaurant doesn't take reservations, you might wait a while to get a table, especially on the weekend.
22. GupShup
Located at 115 E 18th St, GupShup offers traditional Bombay-inspired cuisine reinterpreted for modern New Yorkers. Mixed customer reviews make it challenging to gauge whether or not this spot is worth it, but those who have had a positive experience rave about the fantastic food, especially the chicken mince sheekh, goat rogan josh, and of course, the thin and crispy naans.
People mention a beautiful atmosphere and highlight the friendliness of the servers. Unfortunately, not everyone feels the same, and some customers complain about terrible service and disastrous dishes. It's always a gamble trying out a new restaurant, but if you're in the mood for unique Indian dishes and a cozy atmosphere, check out GupShup.
21. Baazi
Nestled at 2588 Broadway, Baazi offers a culinary experience described as "an eclectic concept infused with traditional spices." Yet, the place has earned mixed reviews from its consumers, with some experiencing culinary perfection while others hold less-than-positive opinions. Supporting feedback highlights the dishes' exceptional quality, resulting in an incredible experience for many diners.
However, other customers expressed concerns about the slow service, value, and hospitality. As Baazi continues to navigate the diverse reactions from its customers, it remains an intriguing dining option in New York City for those open to exploring its unique culinary fusion inspired by the diverse origins of its staff, which encompasses a range of ethnicities that extend from the Moroccan deserts to the Indian cities and regions of Goa, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.
20. Vatan
Vatan is a go-to spot for vegetarian Indian delights. However, it seems to get mixed reviews from its customers. With a reputation for superb hospitality, the restaurant is clearly doing something right. But, like any place, opinions vary. While some people appreciate the great food served here, others note that portion sizes are on the smaller side.
Moreover, Vatan is certified kosher, which adds to its unique appeal. So, if you're after a meatless Indian feast that's served up with top-notch service, Vatan's got your back. Just remember, you might want to order a few extra dishes to fill up.
19. The Kati Roll Company
The Kati Roll Company is a great spot for on-the-go Indian food, with multiple locations around the city. Specializing in Kati rolls (a beloved street food in Kolkata), it brings a taste of India to the bustling streets of NYC. Though reviews are mixed, one thing is clear: The Kati rolls are a hit. Whether you're into meat or going the veggie route, there's an option for you.
If you're looking for a great snack food vibe and a quick bite, make this your next stop. However, a few Tripadvisor users mention less-than-ideal service times, so be prepared for some variation. If you're in the mood for a flavorful Indian treat that you can grab on the move, The Kati Roll Company is sure to satisfy.
18. Sahib
Found at 104 Lexington Avenue, Sahib is known as a fine dining spot that serves classic Indian cuisine. However, it's also an excellent option if you're looking for a delicious mid-day meal. Sahib offers a lunch buffet that won't break the bank. The best part? It's open all week.
Nevertheless, reviews paint a varied picture, and some folks have mixed feelings about the service. A few mention the restaurant is lacking in that department, but others rave about the attentive service they've received. So, if you're all about digging into some authentic Indian eats, such as chicken tikka or saag paneer (which customers seem to love), Sahib's got the flavors you're looking for, even though the service might be a hit or miss.
17. Temple Canteen
Temple Canteen restaurant is a true haven for South Indian food enthusiasts. Founded in 1993 to serve devotees and make food offerings to the deities of the Hindu Temple Society of North America, this spot is steeped in tradition. You'll be greeted with prompt service, a cozy atmosphere, and a sense of community here; you can expect more than just good food. With a focus on South Indian flavors, Temple Canteen offers reasonably priced dishes, making it an inviting choice for those seeking an authentic culinary experience without breaking the bank.
16. Masti
Tucked away at 184 Havemeyer Street, Masti is all about casual classic Indian goodness. Even though it only has a couple of reviews on Tripadvisor, the positive vibes are flowing. Customers are giving it a thumbs up, impressed by the excellent service and top-notch food — all while taking care of their wallets. One review from across the pond raves about the authentic British-style Indian eats, giving it a nod for bringing that UK-loved Indian flavor to the city. So, if you're looking for classic Indian comforts, Masti is where it's at in NYC.
15. Indian Project
Located in Midtown, Indian Project is a haven for classic Indian cuisine enthusiasts. With a focus on delivering excellence, this establishment boasts food of the highest quality standards. Reviews consistently highlight the staff's super-friendly demeanor, which enhances the overall dining experience. Plus, the restaurant's cozy and hip atmosphere, with bright and colorful murals covering its brick walls, adds to its appeal and sets the stage for a delightful culinary experience. Whether you're craving traditional Indian flavors or looking to explore new tastes, Indian Project offers a warm and inviting space to indulge in top-notch cuisine.
14. Hyderabadi Zaiqa
Craving delicious and authentic Hyderabadi cuisine? Then look no further than Hyderabadi Zaiqa, located at 366 West 52nd Street. This restaurant offers a casual and inviting atmosphere that will make you feel right at home. Serving traditional recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, your appetite is sure to be satisfied.
One of the standout features is the extensive menu, which includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options. However, the restaurant is best known for its Hyderabadi-style biryani, which is made with goat, saffron, and other aromatic spices, then slow-cooked to perfection.
13. Chola
If you're seeking authentic Indian cuisine in an elegant setting, then Chola might just be the perfect choice. This Michelin-recommended restaurant is located at 232 E 58th Street and has been serving a range of coastal Indian dishes since 1998. The menu features a mix of flavors and spices that will transport your taste buds straight to the shores of the country's western and eastern states.
In fact, a delighted Tripadvisor user described Chola as "the most authentic Indian food outside of India." Whether you're in the mood for seafood or vegetarian options, Chola has something to satisfy every palate. Its combination of exceptional cuisine and elegant atmosphere will ensure an unforgettable dining experience.
12. Saar Indian Bistro
Saar Indian Bistro boasts the culinary prowess of Michelin-star chef Hemant Mathur at its helm. The menu showcases a dynamic blend of traditional home-cooked dishes and Indian street foods, guaranteeing a delightful variety. Plus, for a wallet-friendly experience, dive into the 2-course or 3-course prix fixe lunch menus, respectively priced at $25 or $28, as of August 2023.
The cozy and eclectic setting really places Saar Indian Bistro in a category apart from other dining spots. Moreover, reviewers agree that the food is top-notch and the service is equally exceptional. If you're on the lookout for a taste of authentic regional comfort in the heart of NYC, Saar Indian Bistro in the Theater District is the place to go.
11. Semma
If you're down to explore something different from the usual curries, hit up Semma. Located at 60 Greenwich Avenue, Semma has solidified its reputation as a Michelin-star restaurant and is definitely worth a stop. The place specializes in heritage Southern Indian cuisine, and it stands out for its commitment to delivering authentic flavors that stay true to cooking traditions.
In short, it takes the region's everyday eats and flips them into a fancy dining experience — even if it means diverting from American culinary expectations. Semma's dedication to preserving the essence of Indian culinary heritage while presenting it in an elevated form makes it a noteworthy destination for those seeking an exceptional gastronomic adventure in New York City.
10. Darbar Grill
An upscale Indian restaurant that still has reasonable prices and makes you feel at home? Say less, and look no further than Darbar Grill on East 55th Street. This restaurant offers a $50 prix fixe menu that includes some of the best Indian cuisine you'll find in the city. The atmosphere is elegant and inviting and focuses on making every guest feel welcome and comfortable. Per countless satisfied customer reviews, the food is simply mouthwatering.
But what sets Darbar Grill apart is the exceptional hospitality. One reviewer raves, "I wish I could give these guys ten stars! Food was great, but hospitality like I haven't seen in years." This is genuine Indian food combined with first-class service, making it the perfect spot for a special night out or a celebration with friends and family.
9. Cardamom
If you're in Queens, hit up Cardamom and taste a blend of Indian and Indo-Portuguese cuisine that will blow your taste buds away. Widely regarded as charming and delicious, visitors find their dining experience consistently enjoyable, with reviews that praise both the food and service. With an unpretentious approach, the restaurant maintains a reputation for excellent quality, even garnering Michelin recognition as a Bib Gourmand location. Talk about a stamp of approval! So, whether you're in the mood for fantastic Indian flavors or you're down to try some unique Indo-Portuguese dishes, Cardamom's got you covered.
8. Angel Indian
If you're looking for a restaurant that focuses on vegetarian dishes, you absolutely have to check out Angel India in Jackson Heights. While it caters to non-vegetarian customers too, veggie meals are its specialty. With flavorful dishes that are sure to leave you feeling satisfied, the Michelin-recommended restaurant proves just how delicious going meatless can be.
Whether you're a vegetarian or just looking to try something new, Angel India is definitely worth a visit. In fact, a happy Tripadvisor user said, "The dining experience at Angel was so fantastic that my family and I ate twice, both lunch and dinner, on the same day." If that doesn't convince you, we don't know what will.
7. Tamarind Tribeca
Situated in the Tribeca District, Tamarind Tribeca is a beacon of upscale Mughlai cuisine, granting it a Michelin recommendation. With a restricted entrance policy welcoming children aged eight and above, Tamarind offers an elevated and remarkable dining experience. This superb establishment has left an indelible mark, as reviews praise its phenomenal food and excellent service. Customers also highlight the trendy vibe and atmosphere. The fusion of exquisite flavors, impeccable service, and a chic ambiance has earned Tamarind Tribeca a spot in the hearts of its guests and this ranking.
6. Moti Mahal Delux
Moti Mahal Delux is the perfect destination if you're looking for a delicious and sophisticated meal in New York City. Located at 1149 First Avenue, this upscale international restaurant chain is a must-visit for anyone craving Michelin-recommended Mughlai food (such as korma, kebabs, and keema), which draws inspiration from the culinary heritage of the Mughal Empire.
But don't let the upscale nature fool you. Moti Mahal Delux has a cozy and casual atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a romantic dinner for two.
5. Lore
If you're searching for a culinary adventure that brings together the best of both worlds, Lore is the spot to visit. Located in Brooklyn, it has earned its spot as a Michelin-recommended gem that is all about blending Indian and American flavors into something seriously unique. Plus, with a vibe that's perfect for hanging out with family and friends, Lore is all about that neighborly, communal spirit. While we know that the taste of the food is the main character here, customers describe it as both delicious and a sight to behold. And hey, according to the Michelin Guide, you shouldn't miss out on the killer cocktails.
4. Pippali
Pippali is a family-owned restaurant that serves authentic Indian cuisine at 129 East 27th Street. Yet, while you may visit this place any time of the year due to its unwavering commitment to staying open every single day (even on December 25 and 31), Pippali has carved a niche for itself as a premier Indian catering service, serving food at a range of events, including weddings, corporate functions, and small parties.
Customers are quick to praise the restaurant's service, describing it as attentive and kind, and also appreciate the delightful presentation and flavors of the food. Moreover, Pippali's menu is a true exploration of Indian regional cuisines, boasting an extensive selection of curries, seafood creations, and classic Indian breads for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. If you're looking for an authentic Indian dining experience, Pippali proves to be an enticing option in the heart of NYC.
3. Patiala Indian Grill
Patiala Indian Grill is a refined yet affordable restaurant in NYC's dining scene, offering an upscale and comfortable experience. The menu spans the flavors of both North and Southern Indian cuisines, satisfying diverse palates. Reviews consistently highlight the fast and friendly service, as well as the excellent food. The curry dishes get plenty of mention and boast great texture, flavor, and just the right balance of spice.
Due to its smaller size, reservations are encouraged to secure a table, further emphasizing its reputation as a sought-after spot. For those in pursuit of an upscale yet accessible taste of Indian cuisine, Patiala Indian Grill serves as a promising choice in the heart of Manhattan.
2. Spice Symphony
Nestled at 150 East 50th Street, Spice Symphony is a culinary gem in New York City that crafts a beautiful fusion of flavors. Not only does the restaurant offer authentic Indian food, but it also plays with the zing of Chinese dishes enriched by Indian spices. Plus, its menu extends to a mouthwatering coastal Indian selection.
According to satisfied Tripadvisor customers, the kitchen caters to varying spice preferences. For those seeking milder options, the menu features delightful non-spicy dishes like ginger chicken and broccoli. Moreover, it ensures a gastronomic journey from dawn to dusk by offering a diverse and complete menu that covers every meal from breakfast to dinner. If you're looking for a blend of cultures on your plate, then Spice Symphony is a must-visit.
1. Junoon
The number one Indian restaurant in this ranking is Junoon, a celebrated Michelin-recommended restaurant in NYC that offers an authentic and elegantly modern approach to Indian cuisine. Reviews paint a picture of a dining experience that excels on multiple fronts. Per a satisfied Tripadvisor user, the meticulously crafted appetizers and mains are "an absolute delight," both visually and gastronomically, and the desserts shouldn't be missed.
Moreover, the exceptional service further elevates the dining experience, making guests feel genuinely valued. Junoon offers an award-winning wine program, and the mocktails are nothing short of amazing, making it a great option for all tastes. For those searching for a sophisticated culinary adventure where authenticity meets modern elegance, Junoon is a must-visit destination in the heart of the city.