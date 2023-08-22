29 Indian Restaurants In NYC, Ranked

Aside from being vibrant and flavorful, Indian cuisine is incredibly diverse. It is characterized by a wide range of spices, herbs, and vegetables, which are used to create a variety of flavors and textures that change depending on geographic location, agricultural practices, religion, and cultural influences.

If you're a fan of Indian cuisine, you probably already know some of its most common ingredients, which include grains, such as rice, wheat, and millet, pulses (also known as dal), such as lentils, chickpeas, peas, and beans, and a variety of vegetables like eggplant or okra. Moreover, spices like cardamom, coriander, and turmeric are also typical, as well as ghee (clarified butter) and yogurt. In addition, many Indian dishes are flavored with a blend of herbs and spices known as garam masala (which also changes depending on the region). And let's not forget about the delicious flatbreads, such as naan, roti, parathas, and kulcha.

Whether you prefer the curries, breads, and garam masala-based dishes from the North, the stews and rice-based dishes from the South, dishes cooked in mustard oil from the East, or the coastal seafood delicacies, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Indian cuisine. Next time you are looking for a new culinary adventure in New York City, consider exploring these delicious Indian restaurants, which range from fast food to Michelin-star places to suit all tastes.