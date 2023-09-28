Stained Glass Bread Looks Just As Beautiful As We Assume It Tastes

If you thought that bread couldn't be both delicious and beautiful, think again. One user on TikTok is taking bread from plain to a work of art, creating a colorful loaf that looks more like a stained glass window than a piece of bread when sliced. User @itshollymang's account is filled with videos showing off tasty and sweet creations, like her mulberry tart or chocolate chunk cookies, but recently she's been experimenting with bread.

In a video that now has over 12,000 likes, Holly creates bread that looks like stained glass by coloring different parts of her dough with natural flavors. She uses beetroot powder, dragon fruit juice, acai powder, ube extract, and charcoal powder in varying amounts to create balls of bread dough that range in color from black to bright purple. Next, she rolls these balls into longer tubes and combines them, placing one color inside the other. For this loaf, she surrounds each color with charcoal so that the black acts as the base and allows the other colors to pop. Finally, the tubes are arranged in a loaf pan and baked, and the final product is a colorful stained glass bread.