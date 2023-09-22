TikTokers Are So Wild Restaurants Are Hiring Bouncers

Could you one day need to bypass a bouncer in order to eat at your favorite restaurant, even if it's not at a club or bar? This possibility is becoming a very stark reality at trending eateries these days as owners deal with the dark side of success — namely, their restaurants blowing up on TikTok. The social media platform appeals to people's fear of missing out, triggering a mass migration to hot spots that online influencers deem that be hip enough (or whatever the kids say these days).

Unfortunately, the staff at some of these locations are unable to deal with the increased demands from all the visitors trying to be a part of the hype. Take Folderol, an ice cream shop and wine bar in Paris, for instance. The shop ended up hiring a bouncer in order to deal with the extreme crowds that formed outside. The increased attention due to the social media app prevented regular customers from enjoying the establishment and even led to calls to the police due to the crowd, according to the New York Times. They also ended up putting a "no TikTok" sign in an attempt to persuade influencers from visiting.

However, Folderol appears to be far from the only case. As food establishments reckon with large-scale digital popularity, will this be the new norm?