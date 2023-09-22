Why You Should Be Buying Limes At Costco

According to people who have tried Costco limes, they are just as juicy as the ones found in grocery stores. Limes generally last up to three to four weeks in the fridge. When life gives you three pounds of Costco limes, and you know they'll go bad before you have a chance to consume them all, fret not. There are many ways you can make them last.

With a sealable glass jar and some salt, you can preserve your limes. Sterilize the jar and set it aside to dry. Cut the limes in halves. Once there is no moisture in the jar, put a layer of limes and add a layer of salt on top. Gently push the limes down with each layer so that they release some juice. Repeat the process until the limes are all in, and top off with a layer of salt. Remember to leave space between the lid and limes when sealing the jar. Store them in a cool place; they should be good to enjoy for around six months.

Once fermented, enjoy the limes with Greek yogurt, add them to marinades, use them as a taco topping ... the possibilities are endless. Another way to enjoy limes for a long time is by juicing them. You can freeze them in ice cube trays and use them conveniently for months.