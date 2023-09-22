Ina Garten's Authenticity Has Instagram Raining Hearts

There are few celebrity chefs who seem quite as down to earth as Ina Garten does. The "Barefoot Contessa" host has always made cooking look easy, and she's brought a casual, day-to-day good humor to her life as a chef. Between her relatable relationship with her husband, Jeffrey, and her now-classic "if you can't summon the flames directly from hell, store-bought is fine" meme, her authenticity has made her an internet darling. It's no wonder, then, that her Instagram account is such a big hit. Garten's account has more than four million followers, and she frequently shares delicious-looking food photos, recipes, and sweet moments from her life outside of the kitchen.

While Garten's cooking content is certainly always a fan-favorite, her most recent Instagram post is all about her personality, and her followers are loving it. On September 21, Garten took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with curlers in her hair. The photo is basically her own version of a TikTok GRWM (get ready with me) video; she's got her sunglasses on, little makeup, and her famous denim shirt in her hands on a hanger. She seems to be in the process of getting all dolled up, which is a state that many stars likely wouldn't willingly show themselves in. Still, Garten isn't afraid to be herself, and she's got her smile on while showing off her work-in-progress hair. Her many fans let her know how much they loved the picture.