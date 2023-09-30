Chocolate Chip Walnut Crescent Cookie Recipe

Pretty much everyone enjoys a cookie, especially a homemade one. Everyone loves classics like chocolate chip, but one particular type of cookie you may not be familiar with is a crescent cookie. It's soft, dusted with powdered sugar, and the dough is made with ground nuts — in this case, walnuts, which in addition to being tasty, have more antioxidants and omega-3s than the average nut and may even help lower blood pressure.

"The addition of mini chocolate chips is unique to this recipe — they add a little crunch and, of course, chocolate flavor to the buttery cookie," says Kate Shungu, who developed this simple yet satisfying cookie recipe that requires only six common ingredients you likely already have on hand. "These cookies are traditional around the holidays, but truthfully they are delicious year-round. I love them with a glass of milk," she adds. Here's how to whip up these eye-catching walnut crescent cookies.