Max The Meat Guy's Top Tips For Buying Steak At The Supermarket - Exclusive

If you're a fan of Max Greb, aka Max the Meat Guy, who makes social content on platforms like TikTok where he films himself breaking down and preparing some seriously impressive cuts of meat, you might assume that Greb rarely makes his way to the average supermarket meat aisle. After all, how often do you find things like beef ribs so big you'd think they came from a dinosaur in your local big-box store? Not often.

However, if you want to really lean into your own inner "meat guy," the supermarket is exactly where Greb recommends you head, and he has some tips for picking out the best steak possible at your supermarket of choice. In a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, Greb said, "Any time you're buying a steak, my No. 1 tip is to look for great marbling. You can find great deals at most supermarkets, but most importantly, look for steaks that have that intramuscular fat. It's going to look like those little white flecks within the red meat. Find yourself a good steak with good marbling."