Do Guy Fieri's Frozen Dinners Take You To Flavortown? TikTok Isn't Sure

Despite Guy Fieri's penchant for intense flavor profiles and high-quality meals, his latest venture into the realm of frozen dinners leaves a lot to be desired. That is, according to a number of TikTok users who have been taste-testing the food mogul's frozen meals on the platform, often finding them to be lacking in flavor, low on ingredients, and not as filling as they'd like for the asking price.

The frozen dinners clock in at just under $6 each in most markets, and come in a variety of four different meals: Sloppy Joe Mac and Cheese, Sweet & Sour Pork Bowl, Pepperoni Pizza Lasagna, and Chicken Enchilada Bowl — a smorgasbord that seemingly offers something for everyone, no matter your culinary tastes. While any microwavable meal is bound to catch a few negative reviews due to the nature of microwave cooking, which can often leave an excess of moisture behind making the dish soggy, these Flavortown meals all leave a great deal of room for improvement.