Papa Johns Vs Papa Murphy's: Which Has Better Pizza?

With both restaurants, we chose to walk in to grab our grub, rather than to get it via delivery. When we ordered online at Papa John's, we received a notification about 10 minutes later that our pizzas were indeed done. Walking into Papa John's, we were immediately welcomed by wafts of fresh dough and a warm, friendly, welcoming face. The place had no chairs (no dine-in here), but the process was smooth and seamless, given that we had already paid online.

Papa Murphy's was a similar experience, though we were quoted a wait time much longer than what we actually experienced. In fact, like Papa John's, Papa Murphy's also featured an online tracker, but the status of the tracker seemed to indicate that our pizzas were still "in progress." To double-check, we gave the restaurant a ring, and sure enough, the sales associate informed us that our pizzas were actually ready, though it was about 10-15 minutes before the actual quoted time.

Much like our experience at Papa John's, the Papa Murphy's associate was friendly and ready to help. She directed us to the pizza rack, where our pizza sat unrefrigerated, and asked us if we had questions about how to bake it. Since we're already Papa Murphy aficionados, we declined the offer, gave our thanks, and left with unbaked pizzas in hand. We were really hungry but had to wait until we got home to start cooking before we were able to sample its magic.