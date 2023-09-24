A Mandyara Will Mash And Churn Your Ingredients Like Never Before

If you don't understand how a kitchen tool can benefit you, you probably won't make it a priority. A mandyara gives you complete control over churning, mashing, and mixing ingredients. It offers fine-tuned precision, essential for dishes that benefit from a chewy texture rather than a uniform paste. However, if a smooth puree is what you are after, you can do that with a mandyara as well.

To use a mandyara, it's best to have your food mostly cooked and still hot. This is the most effective way to mix the ingredients while still maintaining an intriguing texture. If more cooking is needed after churning, that is fine, but most of the heating should be done first.

Start with the base of the mandyara in the center of your pot, ensuring it is fully submerged. With the handle between your palms, roll it back and forth with small, quick movements that engage your forearms. Move around the pot, making sure to get the proper consistency. There is a learning curve, so it may not feel comfortable right away. It may be a little messy, but over time, it will feel natural, and you will be able to keep all of your ingredients inside the pot.