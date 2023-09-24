Tilapia Vs. Cod: Everything You Need To Know

Tilapia's reputation as a "frankenfish" is a gross misunderstanding of the reality of this farm-raised fish. A member of the Cichlidae family of freshwater fish hailing from Africa, and indeed has been raised by humans since ancient Egypt. If tilapia has so long been popular to farm, it's because of its innate hardiness. Tilapia is particularly well-suited to intensive farming conditions and is easy to breed, while also known for its strength and quick growth. Seeing as tilapia is often bred in favor of these characteristics, the mass media occasionally reports that the fish is somehow not "real" or genetically modified. (Genetically modified tilapia does exist, but it's not available for sale in the U.S.)

Tilapia farms have gotten some flack in the past for unsustainable methods: overcrowding, overuse of antibiotics, and feed laced with everything from fish meal to agricultural byproducts to manure have left some sticking their noses up at tilapia. But these days, most farmed tilapia are fed a vegetarian, algae-based feed.

Cod, on the contrary, is normally wild-caught in either the Atlantic or the Pacific, though given the overfishing of many cod stocks, specifically in the Atlantic, some countries, including Norway, have begun farming the fish. Cod farming is still a relatively modest industry, with about 20,000 tons of farmed cod produced annually as of 2009, as compared to the approximately 1.3 million tons of Atlantic cod, and 165,200 tons of Pacific cod that are wild-caught each year.