All The Candy You Should Try At Five Below

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once upon a time, the Dollar Tree was everyone's go-to spot for the coolest and best-priced candy. But that was before Five Below came along, or more accurately, before the internet discovered the candy treasure trove that is the retailer equivalent of the kid in school with the best lunch box snacks. Seriously, the brand's primary market is teenagers, so selling the latest products on the cheap is the whole deal. The candies are wacky and on-trend — we're not talking about the ordinary items included in Five Below's 10 for $1 "sugar rush" deal. Instead, we're referring to the interesting and borderline unhinged snacks that all the kids (and kids at heart) are eating these days.

If you aren't in the know about the candy Five Below offers beyond its signature sugar rush palooza, fear not. We have compiled a list of the candies (and their prices, which vary by store and are accurate as of September 2023) you'd be doing yourself a disservice not to try. You'll want to keep in mind that while all of these candies are fun, not all of them are necessarily delicious. Many have earned their place on our list by sheer coolness alone. Intrigued? Good. Scared? Even better. Japanese sweets, edible notebook paper, and more, here is our selection of the must-try candy at Five Below.