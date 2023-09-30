We Can't Decide If Frying Eggs In Cola Is Genius Or Tragic

Frying eggs in cola is an emerging viral trend on TikTok, leaving many curious about how cola might affect the taste of something as neutral as eggs. Eggs are like sponges, soaking in all the flavors they're cooked in. For most people, it stops at butter and salt, but sometimes it's good to widen your parameters.

Sadly, we can report that by themselves, cola-fried eggs are neither the greatest tragedy of our time nor are they the genius revolution that will change the cooking industry. They fall a bit in the middle of "eh, that certainly tastes like an egg that's been cooked in Coke." Cola gives the eggs a slightly syrupy feel, but the sugar does aid in the caramelization of the egg whites. Slick and crunchy is an unusual texture, making this not the worst nor our favorite way to eat an egg. The cola itself gives the egg a certain sweetness and slight citrus tang, but it's hard to say if it's an improvement on plain butter.

Another recent trend, however, is to put a fried egg on just about everything, and cola-fried eggs might make more sense when combined with other ingredients. Cola has been used in culinary applications for some time — from jello salads to barbecues. Cola goes well with meat, which benefits from a sweet-tangy accent. Some chefs use cola to braise their cuts, thanks to its ability to act as a tenderizer and its high sugar content, which promotes caramelization.