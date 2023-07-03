Stovetop Coca-Cola Chicken Recipe

If you aren't familiar with this dish, recipe developer Catherine Brookes breaks down the history of this traditional meal. She says, "Coca-Cola chicken is a traditional dish in Hong Kong. It supposedly came about when a chef in Shandong accidentally poured a can of cola into a pot of chicken wings and discovered the combination was delicious." While cola is a beloved flavor across the world, we can definitely see why combining it with chicken, mustard, and soy sauce would be delightful.

As far as when to serve this dish, Brookes notes, "‌This is great to cook in a big batch and eat throughout the week or if you're making a nice weekend family meal." We love a meal that can be prepped in advance as it helps us get through the busy weeknights with more ease. Save this recipe so you have it ready the next time you are looking for a meal prep dish.