Roll Up Your Crêpes For Even More Sweet Fillings In Every Bite

When you read or watch a quick crepe recipe, sometimes it feels as though the best part, the filling, is just an afterthought. In other words, most of the attention is placed on mixing the batter and heating the crepe pan to an optimal temperature. Then, at the end of the recipe, you get brief instructions that usually go something like, "Fold, top with something yummy, and sprinkle with powdered sugar." And that's all the guidance you get.

If you truly want the best, most delicious crepe, you need to focus on every aspect of the recipe. Besides carefully choosing your fillings, this includes choosing how you're going to present your crepes. After all that hard work, do you really just want to fold your treat in quarters and smatter something on top? It might look pretty, but it's a horrible strategy for eating. It's like trying to make the perfect sandwich by simply stacking the bread, then dumping all the ingredients and condiments on top. If you want to get even more sweet filling in every bite, consider rolling your crepe.