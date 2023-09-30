Paul Hollywood's Trick For Perfecting The Texture Of Your Apple Pie

Apple pies are a cornerstone of American baking, but depending on where you are in the world, your apple pie might look a little different from the deep-dish slices with a scoop of vanilla ice cream that Americans are accustomed to. In Germany, it might be apple strudel, and in France, it might be something like a delicate apple tart. In Paul Hollywood's neck of the woods, it might look something like an apple crumble, but no matter what the presentation, there's one unifying thing that needs to be done well: the apple filling. And being the baking expert that he is, it's no surprise that Hollywood has a trick for perfecting the texture of any apple pie filling.

The key to great texture in an apple pie is to use two different kinds of apples in the filling. This doesn't mean picking out your two favorite kinds of apples at the grocery store and then cooking them down together. No, this refers to using one type of apple that's best for cooking, such as Granny Smiths and Braeburns, and one type with great natural sweetness that's good for snacking, such as Honeycrisps, Pink Ladies, or Fujis. The cooking apples get simmered down until they reach a soft consistency, while the eating apple just gets peeled and diced before being combined with the cooked apple filling. Leaving the snacking apples uncooked lets them provide some much-needed crunch to an otherwise uniform filling.