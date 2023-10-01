No-Bake Nutty Date Bark Recipe

Snacking on sweet treats is always enjoyable, but it's even better when those treats are based on something as healthy as dates. Dates, like prunes, are packed with beneficial fiber, and they are also sweet enough to serve as a sugar substitute while at the same time maintaining a low glycemic index. As developer Catherine Brookes says of this recipe, "This date bark is my absolute go to snack right now."

While Brookes enthuses that "The sweetness of the dates and dark chocolate pair perfectly with the salty peanut butter and crunch of the almonds," she does say "There's plenty of room to switch up ingredients" if you'd like to make a few tweaks to better suit your individual taste. If you prefer to replace the almonds Brookes uses with pistachios, peanuts, or heart-healthy walnuts (we should all be eating more of these), you can certainly make this swap, and you can also use milk or white chocolate chips if you enjoy these varieties more than the dark kind.