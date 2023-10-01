Recipes Dish Type Candy and Treat Recipes

No-Bake Nutty Date Bark Recipe

pieces of chocolate date bark Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes and Mashed Staff/

Snacking on sweet treats is always enjoyable, but it's even better when those treats are based on something as healthy as dates. Dates, like prunes, are packed with beneficial fiber, and they are also sweet enough to serve as a sugar substitute while at the same time maintaining a low glycemic index. As developer Catherine Brookes says of this recipe, "This date bark is my absolute go to snack right now."

While Brookes enthuses that "The sweetness of the dates and dark chocolate pair perfectly with the salty peanut butter and crunch of the almonds," she does say "There's plenty of room to switch up ingredients" if you'd like to make a few tweaks to better suit your individual taste. If you prefer to replace the almonds Brookes uses with pistachios, peanuts, or heart-healthy walnuts (we should all be eating more of these), you can certainly make this swap, and you can also use milk or white chocolate chips if you enjoy these varieties more than the dark kind.

Gather the ingredients for the no-bake nutty date bark

dates chocolate almonds peanut butter Catherine Brookes/Mashed

You'll only need four ingredients to make this date bark, these being medjool dates, peanut butter, almonds, and chocolate chips. One note on the peanut butter: While Brookes says she likes to use the natural kind, explaining that "it tends to be runnier and easier to drizzle [or] spread out over the dates," there's no need to go out and purchase it if you have a supermarket brand of creamy peanut butter on hand. Just give it a few seconds in the microwave and it, too, will melt to the point where you can easily spread it on top of the dates. If all you have is chunky peanut butter, that's okay too as this will just give you some extra nuts to add to the crunch.

Seed and flatten the dates

medjool dates split and seeded Catherine Brookes/Mashed

The first step in making date bark involves splitting the dates down the middle lengthwise and removing any seeds you find inside. Once this is done, arrange the dates on a baking sheet (Brookes did five rows of four dates each) and press them down with your hands or perhaps the back of a plate or a bowl. As Brookes tells us, the purpose of this is to get an even layer of dates. "This," she says, "will make it much easier to add the toppings."

Add some layers of flavor

squashed dates with peanut butter Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Spread the peanut butter out in a nice even layer so that it covers all of the dates, then sprinkle it with the almonds or other nuts. Now melt the chocolate in the microwave, giving it 30 seconds, then stirring, and repeating as necessary until you have smooth melted chocolate. Spread this over the peanut butter and nuts, making sure that these ingredients are entirely covered.

Chill and chop the date bark

squashed dates with melted chocolate Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Put the pan of date bark into the refrigerator and let it sit for at least an hour, maybe more. Once the chocolate has hardened, you may then cut the date bark into pieces. Don't worry if they don't turn out perfectly even, as bark is a candy not known for its symmetry. Once chopped, the date bark can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

No-Bake Nutty Date Bark Recipe
Treat yourself to something sweet and easy to make with this no-bake nutty date bark recipe.
Prep Time
1.25
hours
Cook Time
1
minute
Servings
12
Pieces
date bark piled on white plate
Total time: 1 hour, 16 minutes
Ingredients
  • 20 medjool dates
  • ⅓ cup creamy peanut butter, either natural (runny) or melted
  • ⅓ cup almonds, roughly chopped
  • 1 ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
  1. Cut the dates lengthwise down the middle to split them open and remove the seeds.
  2. Arrange the dates on a lined baking sheet in 5 rows of 4 and squash them down flat.
  3. Drizzle the peanut butter evenly over the top.
  4. Scatter the almonds over the peanut butter.
  5. Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave in 30 second bursts, stirring until the melted chocolate is smooth.
  6. Pour or spoon the chocolate over the almonds and spread it so that it covers the layers beneath.
  7. Refrigerate the date bars for at least an hour until the chocolate has hardened.
  8. Slice the date bark into chunks and serve.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 280
Total Fat 12.2 g
Saturated Fat 4.7 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 46.3 g
Dietary Fiber 4.8 g
Total Sugars 39.3 g
Sodium 4.0 mg
Protein 4.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
