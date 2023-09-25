Burger King's New Paw Patrol Toys Basically Force Parents To Take Their Kids There

During their announcement, Burger King's marketing team specified that six exclusive collectibles would be available while supplies last, with each toy utilizing a "distinct interactive element" centering around one of the Paw Patrol's esteemed first responders. The Rocky and Marshall toys utilize light-up techniques, with Rocky serving as a wearable toy with a light-up crystal, while Marshall holds a light that requires powering up via a small switch.

Liberty and Skye each have flying toys, allowing Liberty to blast into the air on a spring-loaded launcher, while Skye utilizes a propeller to launch up to 5 feet in the air. Chase, the series' German Shepherd police dog, has the ability to run at exceptional speed, by pulling the toy back and releasing, similar to old matchbox cars. Finally, Rubble, the English bulldog, has the power to spin in circles when shot out of the attached launcher device.

Luckily, parents who are being dragged to local Burger King establishments to collect all six of the "Paw Patrol" toys will likely find some solace in the brand's other promotion, which is available until October 15. Members of the BK loyalty program are entitled to a free King Jr. meal and a $10 Fandango credit to see "The Mighty Movie" in theaters after purchasing $15 worth of food through Burger King's official app.