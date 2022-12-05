Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders

For the 2022 holiday season, the chain is offering a different deal each day for its rewards members. On December 6, rewards members can get a Whopper Jr. for free with any purchase of at least $1, and on December 7 and 14, the chain is offering its Whoppers and Impossible Whoppers for $3, according to Chew Boom. With a purchase of at least $1 on December 8, rewards members can get one Croissan'wich for free, and they can also get a Whopper meal for $5 on December 9. Furthermore, Burger King will offer free delivery on December 10 for orders that are at least $5, and members can get $3 off their order of at least $20 on December 11.

The deals continue on December 12 with members receiving a cheeseburger for free with a purchase of at least $1, and an Original Chicken Sandwich for free on December 13 with a purchase of at least $1. To round out Burger King's holiday food deals, Royal Perks members can get a Double Whopper and small-size fries for $5 on December 15, a Hershey's Sundae Pie for free with a purchase of at least $1 on December 16, and earn three times the normal reward points on all purchases made on December 17.