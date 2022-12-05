Burger King Has 12 Days Of Winter Deals For App Holders
The holiday season is when various companies offer exclusive seasonal items and/or special deals. For example, Baskin-Robbins revealed a new peppermint cocoa shake, Jack in the Box has a "24 Days of Jackmas" promotion, Cold Stone Creamery welcomed two new winter flavors, El Pollo Loco has a "12 Days of Pollo" promotion, and popular fast food burger chain Burger King is no exception. Burger King offers different deals on its food throughout the year, such as a Whopper for 37 cents in 2021 in honor of the chain's 64th birthday, per USA Today.
For the 2022 holiday season, Burger King is celebrating with a special promotion for its Royal Perks rewards members. Burger King calls the new promotion "Perks Wonderland," which features 12 days of deals beginning December 6, 2022, according to Chew Boom. The deals are only available through Burger King's mobile app, and the chain supposedly has an additional mystery holiday surprise in store for its rewards members. Here's what you need to know about Burger King's Perks Wonderland food deals.
Burger King has a different food deal each day
For the 2022 holiday season, the chain is offering a different deal each day for its rewards members. On December 6, rewards members can get a Whopper Jr. for free with any purchase of at least $1, and on December 7 and 14, the chain is offering its Whoppers and Impossible Whoppers for $3, according to Chew Boom. With a purchase of at least $1 on December 8, rewards members can get one Croissan'wich for free, and they can also get a Whopper meal for $5 on December 9. Furthermore, Burger King will offer free delivery on December 10 for orders that are at least $5, and members can get $3 off their order of at least $20 on December 11.
The deals continue on December 12 with members receiving a cheeseburger for free with a purchase of at least $1, and an Original Chicken Sandwich for free on December 13 with a purchase of at least $1. To round out Burger King's holiday food deals, Royal Perks members can get a Double Whopper and small-size fries for $5 on December 15, a Hershey's Sundae Pie for free with a purchase of at least $1 on December 16, and earn three times the normal reward points on all purchases made on December 17.