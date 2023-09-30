How To Cut A Grapefruit Without Ending Up In The ER

With careful knife skills, in addition to lengthwise cuts, you can also cut your grapefruit in half horizontally. The tricky part comes in when you have to scoop out each piece of the grapefruit with a spoon. While some invest in a grapefruit spoon, which is a slimmer, pointed spoon that has sharp edges, most take their grapefruit half and run a small knife along the circumference of the fruit, where the flesh meets the peel.

To do so, start at the center of your grapefruit half and cut diagonally along the membrane line until you reach the outer peel. Then rotate your fruit and continue this process until each section has loosened. This will allow you to scoop out your bite-sized pieces of grapefruit seamlessly while avoiding any bitter pith or tough texture. Alternatively, there are lots of ways to peel fruit quickly – you can also peel your grapefruit like an orange and pick off any excess membrane with your hands.

For fun, transportable fruit, you can use a knife to cut your grapefruit into wedges with the peel still intact, giving you the ability to bite into the middle of each piece without much mess. Ultimately, cutting a grapefruit can have many different approaches depending on your taste preferences and how much time you have. Whatever you choose, just remember to cut your grapefruit carefully.