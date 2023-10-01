The Difference Between Espresso And Ristretto Lies In How It's Brewed

The world of coffee is vast and can seem overwhelming for those unfamiliar with the various types and styles of brews. Let's start with the basics: Coffee beans get roasted at increasing temperatures for various amounts of time. When you purchase coffee, this roasting time is signified by the light, medium, or dark roast label on the bag.

Each roast provides a unique flavor profile and specific aromatic notes, and the roasting time can change the beans' caffeine content. Even though darker roasts are slightly less caffeinated than lighter ones, espresso beans, which are usually roasted for longer and at higher temperatures to enhance their flavor, contain more caffeine per ounce than a standard cup of joe. Coffee lovers drink many variations of this caffeinated beverage, from a simple drip coffee to espresso or even ristretto; what defines each of these is its brewing method.

Since each brew is different, each one results in a specific taste, mouth feel, and quantity. Drip coffee is commonly made in a pot, so even though the amount you get is customizable, the pots typically hold either six or 12 cups. With drip coffee, you can also decide how many scoops of coffee grounds to use for your preferred potency. The real difference between coffee and espresso is that the latter is brewed in a way that requires a different machine entirely.