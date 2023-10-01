Cayenne Pepper Is The Key To Spice Up Copycat Red Lobster Tartar Sauce

Hosting a seafood dinner without tartar sauce is unheard of. This condiment has a huge impact on seafood, particularly fried dishes like fish and chips. Red Lobster, the supreme leader of chain seafood restaurants, has turned tartar sauce into an art form. Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli created a copycat Red Lobster tartar sauce recipe that's just as good (if not better) than the original. The best part about Carli's version is that you can jazz it up with some heat if you want.

You'll benefit from making tartar sauce at home because it tastes great on more than just seafood. Use it as an accompaniment for pretty much anything. "I love this with fish and chips, but it is also great with any type of potatoes — tater tots, baked potatoes, french fries, potato chips, you name it!" Carli says. Make a big batch at the beginning of the week, and it will stay fresh in an airtight container for up to seven days.