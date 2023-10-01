The Difference Between Golden And Red Delicious Apples Isn't Just Color

Apples come in a remarkable array of varieties. In fact, there are around 7,500 cultivars of apples on the planet. Two of the most popular and recognizable apples are the Red Delicious and Golden Delicious, whose names are about as self-explanatory as it gets. These juicy, crunchy fruits have found their way into countless homes, but as with any produce, they differ significantly in terms of color, flavor, texture, and culinary applications.

The Red Delicious apple, for one, is celebrated for its rich, deep crimson skin. This vibrant hue and its glossy finish give the Red Delicious an enticing, visually striking appearance. It's often used as the quintessential representation of the classic "apple red." In stark contrast, Golden Delicious apples live up to their moniker with a pale golden or yellowish-green skin and, on occasion, a subtly speckled appearance. Their color, reminiscent of sunshine, exudes a sense of warmth and brightness. But besides color, how do these apples differ?