Pancake Muffins Are A Sweet And Simple Breakfast
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it can also be the most difficult to fit in, especially if you have a busy schedule. Though you'd probably love to sit down and make pancakes every single morning, life gets in the way. That's where pancake muffins come into the picture — by making your morning breakfast sweeter, seamlessly.
Pancake muffins are exactly what they sound like: pancakes in the shape of muffins that are perfect for popping right into your mouth. They're super easy to make and are a good way to meal prep breakfast for the week. All you really need is your pancake batter of choice — boxed or homemade — and whatever toppings or fillings you'd like to incorporate to add some flavor. Pair your pancake muffins with maple syrup for that extra sweetness, or simply spread some butter on them if you're looking for something simpler, rich, and a little less messy.
Can they really be made with any type of pancake mix?
The short answer is yes — there's no reason why any pancake recipe can't be transformed into a muffin recipe, as long as you follow the instructions. Most recipes for pancake muffins recommend preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and baking your muffins for 10 to 15 minutes. However, this will also vary based on your oven, so definitely keep an eye on them so they don't burn.
If you're more into adding mix-ins to classic boxed pancakes instead of experimenting with homemade recipes, pancake muffins are the perfect way to try out multiple flavor combinations at once. A standard muffin pan makes 12 muffins, so you've got 12 opportunities to mix in whatever your heart desires — no waiting by the griddle required. The classic option is chocolate chips, but you can add everything from fruit, like blueberries or bananas, to more seasonal flavors like pumpkin or cinnamon. You can also experiment with toppings — for instance, drizzling some peanut butter or Nutella over the top of your pancake muffins is delectable.