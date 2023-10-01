Pancake Muffins Are A Sweet And Simple Breakfast

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it can also be the most difficult to fit in, especially if you have a busy schedule. Though you'd probably love to sit down and make pancakes every single morning, life gets in the way. That's where pancake muffins come into the picture — by making your morning breakfast sweeter, seamlessly.

Pancake muffins are exactly what they sound like: pancakes in the shape of muffins that are perfect for popping right into your mouth. They're super easy to make and are a good way to meal prep breakfast for the week. All you really need is your pancake batter of choice — boxed or homemade — and whatever toppings or fillings you'd like to incorporate to add some flavor. Pair your pancake muffins with maple syrup for that extra sweetness, or simply spread some butter on them if you're looking for something simpler, rich, and a little less messy.