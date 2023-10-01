Chopped Cheese Vs. Philly Cheesesteak: What's The Difference?

Unlike the Philly cheesesteak, whose origins are clear and present in the sandwich's name alone, the chopped cheese can be attributed to a number of vendors who claim to have invented the recipe. They hail from Upper Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. The sandwich has become a bodega staple in the Big Apple due to its simple recipe and delicious flavors.

In recent years, the chopped cheese has become a cultural touchstone for New Yorkers, appearing in a number of pop culture institutions such as documentaries, YouTube videos for First We Feast, and hip-hop music videos. Hip-hop icon Cam'ron, who is a Harlem native, even filmed a music video for his hit song "Child of the Ghetto" inside Hajji's Deli, which is one of the more prominent locations rumored to have invented the sandwich.

Once the ground beef has been browned, the chopped cheese is layered with cheddar or American cheese and, as the name suggests, chopped and mixed into a gooey, cheesy mixture before a number of other toppings are added as desired. Unlike the chopped cheese, a Philly Cheesesteak does not require the chef to thoroughly mix the meat and cheese into a single gooey amalgamation and instead allows the cheese to melt in a uniform layer over the top of the meat.