Trader Joe's New Guacasalsa Conveniently Arrives During Football Season
Trader Joe's is well known for a wide assortment of revolving products. In the past, the grocery chain has seen massive success with releases such as seasonal ice cream bars, mochi, and even seasoning blends. Now the season of helmets, hits, and gridiron is upon us, and fans of the chain have begun taking notice of a new item that is joining the party, possibly one that involves watching football.
One such shopper who goes by the handle of @traderjoesobsessed on Instagram recently shared a slideshow of promotional materials highlighting the newest additions to the store's shelves, including Guacasalsa. According to the official Trader Joe's website, the Guacasalsa is made with creamy avocados combined with a base of ripened tomatillos, with garlic, cilantro, and jalapeños to round out the robust dip.
The Guacasalsa inspired engagement and fan-fare from some Instagram commenters. One user stated "Oo Guacasalsa sounds good!" while another added "So excited to try these!! ...LOVE guacasalsa!" And since it has arrived just in time for football season, it wouldn't be surprising if fans end up serving it during the next game.
What is the best way to serve Guacasalsa?
As noted by Trader Joe's product description, there is a wide range of uses for the Guacasalsa outside of the traditional chip and dip method. Of course, if you're just settling down to catch a Patriots vs. Cowboys game with the family and not interested in putting forth a Super Bowl-worthy spread, then the chips and dip serving bowl is a perfectly suitable application. But there are a number of other high-quality options available for those looking to bring their game-day party to the next level.
The blend can be used as a sauce or spooned over nearly any savory meal in need of a mildly spicy kick. One excellent method for serving the Guacasalsa could be to pour a bit over the top of a serving tray of carne asada fries. The blend can also be applied to your weekday meals outside of a game day context, with the product description listing "omelets, chilaquiles, eggs Benedict, and quiches" as excellent vehicles for the Guacasalsa treatment.