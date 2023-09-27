Trader Joe's New Guacasalsa Conveniently Arrives During Football Season

Trader Joe's is well known for a wide assortment of revolving products. In the past, the grocery chain has seen massive success with releases such as seasonal ice cream bars, mochi, and even seasoning blends. Now the season of helmets, hits, and gridiron is upon us, and fans of the chain have begun taking notice of a new item that is joining the party, possibly one that involves watching football.

One such shopper who goes by the handle of @traderjoesobsessed on Instagram recently shared a slideshow of promotional materials highlighting the newest additions to the store's shelves, including Guacasalsa. According to the official Trader Joe's website, the Guacasalsa is made with creamy avocados combined with a base of ripened tomatillos, with garlic, cilantro, and jalapeños to round out the robust dip.

The Guacasalsa inspired engagement and fan-fare from some Instagram commenters. One user stated "Oo Guacasalsa sounds good!" while another added "So excited to try these!! ...LOVE guacasalsa!" And since it has arrived just in time for football season, it wouldn't be surprising if fans end up serving it during the next game.