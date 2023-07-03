Trader Joe's Fan-Fave Tangerine Bars Are Finally Back In Stock

Summer is finally here, and with it, a host of limited-time-only treats from Trader Joe's. The latest round of seasonal restocks at the grocery chain include a number of frozen desserts, such as a S'mores ice cream, an ube mochi, and a return of the fan-favorite tangerine ice cream bars, which replace their traditional orange exterior with a tart tangerine sorbet, surrounding a creamy vanilla interior.

Reddit users have begun spotting the delicious tangerine ice cream bars across locations in southern California, but perhaps more locations will follow suit in the near future. The frozen treats have clearly whipped up a fervor in Trader Joe's loyal consumer base, as the Redditor who shared the photos did so with a caption that reads "Don't walk, RUN!"

One comment from a Reddit user states simply, "These are my fave, but still haven't seen them, I really hope they make it to the Seattle area, soon!" while several others suggested the bars should be available to purchase year-round.